/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16541 Kellog Circle
Last updated February 3 2020 at 2:31 AM

16541 Kellog Circle

16541 Kellog Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16541 Kellog Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
END of the Cul-de-sac Street; Quiet, Private street with Mature Trees in Front. Highly Desirable Huntington Beach Four Plex. Lush Green Belt and Cool Ocean Breeze from the south. Single Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Spacious 'Owner's Unit' in front with Fireplace in Living Room; JUST REMODELED Kitchen, Newly Scraped Ceilings, BRAND NEW Carpet, Paint, Remodeled Bathrooms, Own Enclosed Patio. 1 car Garage Space + Additional Assigned Carport space in back. Separate, Community Laundry Room with Own Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, and Complimentary Machines. Within walking distance to nearby Parks, Schools, Public Transportation, Shopping and Restaurants. Very close and convenient Freeway access, without the Freeway noises. This unit has not been available for over 10 years~ Huntintington Beach at its BEST. Come make this your NEW HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16541 Kellog Circle have any available units?
16541 Kellog Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16541 Kellog Circle have?
Some of 16541 Kellog Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16541 Kellog Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16541 Kellog Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16541 Kellog Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16541 Kellog Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16541 Kellog Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16541 Kellog Circle offers parking.
Does 16541 Kellog Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16541 Kellog Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16541 Kellog Circle have a pool?
No, 16541 Kellog Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16541 Kellog Circle have accessible units?
No, 16541 Kellog Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16541 Kellog Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16541 Kellog Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16541 Kellog Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16541 Kellog Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

