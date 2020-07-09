16541 Kellog Circle

Amenities

END of the Cul-de-sac Street; Quiet, Private street with Mature Trees in Front. Highly Desirable Huntington Beach Four Plex. Lush Green Belt and Cool Ocean Breeze from the south. Single Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Spacious 'Owner's Unit' in front with Fireplace in Living Room; JUST REMODELED Kitchen, Newly Scraped Ceilings, BRAND NEW Carpet, Paint, Remodeled Bathrooms, Own Enclosed Patio. 1 car Garage Space + Additional Assigned Carport space in back. Separate, Community Laundry Room with Own Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, and Complimentary Machines. Within walking distance to nearby Parks, Schools, Public Transportation, Shopping and Restaurants. Very close and convenient Freeway access, without the Freeway noises. This unit has not been available for over 10 years~ Huntintington Beach at its BEST. Come make this your NEW HOME!