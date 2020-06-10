16521 Grunion

Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bath, Top Floor Penthouse, single-level, end unit condo in a gated complex near Huntington Harbor. 2 master suites both with full bathrooms. This unit features: full-size laundry inside the unit (washer/dryer & refrigerator included), vaulted ceilings, fireplace in living room, large private deck w/storage closet. Includes a 1 car garage, plus 1 assigned parking space. The Harbour Vista community has gentle streams running through it, mature landscaping, a community swimming pool, both stair and elevator access. Very walkable location, close to grocery stores, restaurants, banking, and much more. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all.