Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16521 Grunion
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

16521 Grunion

16521 Grunion Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16521 Grunion Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom, 2 bath, Top Floor Penthouse, single-level, end unit condo in a gated complex near Huntington Harbor. 2 master suites both with full bathrooms. This unit features: full-size laundry inside the unit (washer/dryer & refrigerator included), vaulted ceilings, fireplace in living room, large private deck w/storage closet. Includes a 1 car garage, plus 1 assigned parking space. The Harbour Vista community has gentle streams running through it, mature landscaping, a community swimming pool, both stair and elevator access. Very walkable location, close to grocery stores, restaurants, banking, and much more. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16521 Grunion have any available units?
16521 Grunion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16521 Grunion have?
Some of 16521 Grunion's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16521 Grunion currently offering any rent specials?
16521 Grunion isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16521 Grunion pet-friendly?
No, 16521 Grunion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16521 Grunion offer parking?
Yes, 16521 Grunion does offer parking.
Does 16521 Grunion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16521 Grunion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16521 Grunion have a pool?
Yes, 16521 Grunion has a pool.
Does 16521 Grunion have accessible units?
No, 16521 Grunion does not have accessible units.
Does 16521 Grunion have units with dishwashers?
No, 16521 Grunion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16521 Grunion have units with air conditioning?
No, 16521 Grunion does not have units with air conditioning.
