Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16515 S Pacific Avenue
Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:25 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16515 S Pacific Avenue
16515 South Pacific Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16515 South Pacific Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Sunset Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Oceanfront home nicely remodeled throughout. two bedroom plus a loft and two bathroom oceanfront home in Sunset Beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16515 S Pacific Avenue have any available units?
16515 S Pacific Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 16515 S Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 16515 S Pacific Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16515 S Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16515 S Pacific Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16515 S Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16515 S Pacific Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 16515 S Pacific Avenue offer parking?
No, 16515 S Pacific Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16515 S Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16515 S Pacific Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16515 S Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 16515 S Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16515 S Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16515 S Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16515 S Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16515 S Pacific Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16515 S Pacific Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16515 S Pacific Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
