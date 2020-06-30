Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16418 Harbour Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16418 Harbour Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16418 Harbour Lane
16418 Harbour Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
16418 Harbour Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome.Shows like a model.2 Car detached garage with Large patio between.Boat Dock included.Kitchen,baths,flooring all updated and shows Great.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16418 Harbour Lane have any available units?
16418 Harbour Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 16418 Harbour Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16418 Harbour Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16418 Harbour Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16418 Harbour Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 16418 Harbour Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16418 Harbour Lane offers parking.
Does 16418 Harbour Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16418 Harbour Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16418 Harbour Lane have a pool?
No, 16418 Harbour Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16418 Harbour Lane have accessible units?
No, 16418 Harbour Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16418 Harbour Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16418 Harbour Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16418 Harbour Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16418 Harbour Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with Parking
Huntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Washington
Goldenwest
Yorktown
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles