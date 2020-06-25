16397 Del Oro Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Bolsa Chica-Heil
To make appointment Call 951-500-9689 or email Dmcook100@yahoo.com Fresh Paint and New Carpet! Upper Unit. Nice complex Bolsa Chica and Heil area of Surf City. Enjoy the beach life in the 2 Bedroom 1 Bath condo. Condo shares 2 Car Garage with neighboring unit. Nice friendly neighbors. Community has basketball court and sparkling pool. Enjoy the Summer fun in beautiful Huntington Beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
