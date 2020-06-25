16397 Del Oro Circle

Amenities

garage pool basketball court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

To make appointment Call 951-500-9689 or email Dmcook100@yahoo.com

Fresh Paint and New Carpet! Upper Unit. Nice complex Bolsa Chica and Heil area of Surf City. Enjoy the beach life in the 2 Bedroom 1 Bath condo. Condo shares 2 Car Garage with neighboring unit. Nice friendly neighbors. Community has basketball court and sparkling pool. Enjoy the Summer fun in beautiful Huntington Beach.