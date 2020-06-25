All apartments in Huntington Beach
16397 Del Oro Circle
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

16397 Del Oro Circle

16397 Del Oro Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16397 Del Oro Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Bolsa Chica-Heil

Amenities

To make appointment Call 951-500-9689 or email Dmcook100@yahoo.com
Fresh Paint and New Carpet! Upper Unit. Nice complex Bolsa Chica and Heil area of Surf City. Enjoy the beach life in the 2 Bedroom 1 Bath condo. Condo shares 2 Car Garage with neighboring unit. Nice friendly neighbors. Community has basketball court and sparkling pool. Enjoy the Summer fun in beautiful Huntington Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16397 Del Oro Circle have any available units?
16397 Del Oro Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16397 Del Oro Circle have?
Some of 16397 Del Oro Circle's amenities include garage, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16397 Del Oro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16397 Del Oro Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16397 Del Oro Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16397 Del Oro Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16397 Del Oro Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16397 Del Oro Circle offers parking.
Does 16397 Del Oro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16397 Del Oro Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16397 Del Oro Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16397 Del Oro Circle has a pool.
Does 16397 Del Oro Circle have accessible units?
No, 16397 Del Oro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16397 Del Oro Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16397 Del Oro Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16397 Del Oro Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16397 Del Oro Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
