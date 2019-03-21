16392 De Anza Circle

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single level condo located in desirable Harbor Heights community. Kitchen features tile counters, pantry/storage, electric range and dishwasher. Newer laminate wood flooring in living spaces and bedrooms. Updated bathroom with pedestal sink and shower/tub combination. Private patio to enjoy the peaceful outdoors. Shared 2 car garage with 1 space and private storage for unit. Community features pool, clubhouse, play area and laundry. Close to Restaurants, the Beach, and Golden West College.