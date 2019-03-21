All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
16392 De Anza Circle
16392 De Anza Circle

16392 De Anza Circle · (714) 274-2720
Location

16392 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Bolsa Chica-Heil

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 65 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single level condo located in desirable Harbor Heights community. Kitchen features tile counters, pantry/storage, electric range and dishwasher. Newer laminate wood flooring in living spaces and bedrooms. Updated bathroom with pedestal sink and shower/tub combination. Private patio to enjoy the peaceful outdoors. Shared 2 car garage with 1 space and private storage for unit. Community features pool, clubhouse, play area and laundry. Close to Restaurants, the Beach, and Golden West College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16392 De Anza Circle have any available units?
16392 De Anza Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16392 De Anza Circle have?
Some of 16392 De Anza Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16392 De Anza Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16392 De Anza Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16392 De Anza Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16392 De Anza Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16392 De Anza Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16392 De Anza Circle does offer parking.
Does 16392 De Anza Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16392 De Anza Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16392 De Anza Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16392 De Anza Circle has a pool.
Does 16392 De Anza Circle have accessible units?
No, 16392 De Anza Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16392 De Anza Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16392 De Anza Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 16392 De Anza Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16392 De Anza Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
