16351 Santa Anita Ln

Amenities
Huge 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Huntington Beach with Large Backyard! - Step into this gorgeous home and you are immediately greeted with a large, open concept layout with fresh paint and stunning upgraded dark flooring. The front living room flows to the dining room, kitchen, and back bonus living room, allowing for an airy feel that is perfect for entertaining! House even has 2 beautiful fireplaces. The kitchen features lots of cabinet and counter space along with matching stainless steel appliances! Laundry room off of kitchen offers newer washer and dryer. Long hallway leads you to 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms and 2 nicely upgraded bathrooms! Sizeable backyard offers a covered patio and a separate area with a fire pit, great for those colder nights! Home has large driveway and 2 car garage. Central AC and Heat. Some pets are considered with an additional deposit. Call us today to schedule a viewing of this home, it will not last long!
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1960
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate, Tile, Carpet
Yard: Backyard, Front Yard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE4607638)