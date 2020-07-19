16351 Santa Anita Ln

Amenities

Huge 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Huntington Beach with Large Backyard! - Step into this gorgeous home and you are immediately greeted with a large, open concept layout with fresh paint and stunning upgraded dark flooring. The front living room flows to the dining room, kitchen, and back bonus living room, allowing for an airy feel that is perfect for entertaining! House even has 2 beautiful fireplaces. The kitchen features lots of cabinet and counter space along with matching stainless steel appliances! Laundry room off of kitchen offers newer washer and dryer. Long hallway leads you to 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms and 2 nicely upgraded bathrooms! Sizeable backyard offers a covered patio and a separate area with a fire pit, great for those colder nights! Home has large driveway and 2 car garage. Central AC and Heat. Some pets are considered with an additional deposit. Call us today to schedule a viewing of this home, it will not last long!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1960

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Laminate, Tile, Carpet

Yard: Backyard, Front Yard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



