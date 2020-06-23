All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16291 Countess Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16291 Countess Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:58 AM

16291 Countess Drive

16291 Countess Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16291 Countess Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
One of the Largest Floor Plan with 1243 Square Feet * Resort Style Living * Single Level Unit * No Stairs (Elevator from garage to 2nd floor) * 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths * Window Views and Slider Door to your Private Patio * This Fabulous Home Features Mountain and Water Views * Portofino Cove is Resort Living on The Water in Exclusive Huntington Harbour * Key Pad Entry * Gated Community * Elevator Access to the Ground Level and Subterranean Parking * 2 Assigned Parking Spaces * No Tanden Parking * Sparkling Pool and Spa * Sauna and Barbecue Area *Minuets to the Marina, Park, Main Channel and more... Thank you for showing this Fantastic Home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16291 Countess Drive have any available units?
16291 Countess Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16291 Countess Drive have?
Some of 16291 Countess Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16291 Countess Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16291 Countess Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16291 Countess Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16291 Countess Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16291 Countess Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16291 Countess Drive offers parking.
Does 16291 Countess Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16291 Countess Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16291 Countess Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16291 Countess Drive has a pool.
Does 16291 Countess Drive have accessible units?
No, 16291 Countess Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16291 Countess Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16291 Countess Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16291 Countess Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16291 Countess Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles