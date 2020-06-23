16291 Countess Drive

Amenities

One of the Largest Floor Plan with 1243 Square Feet * Resort Style Living * Single Level Unit * No Stairs (Elevator from garage to 2nd floor) * 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths * Window Views and Slider Door to your Private Patio * This Fabulous Home Features Mountain and Water Views * Portofino Cove is Resort Living on The Water in Exclusive Huntington Harbour * Key Pad Entry * Gated Community * Elevator Access to the Ground Level and Subterranean Parking * 2 Assigned Parking Spaces * No Tanden Parking * Sparkling Pool and Spa * Sauna and Barbecue Area *Minuets to the Marina, Park, Main Channel and more... Thank you for showing this Fantastic Home!!!