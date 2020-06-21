All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16282 Honolulu Lane

16282 Honolulu Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16282 Honolulu Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Popular Dutchhaven American neighborhood near Huntington Harbour enjoy 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, freshly painted and brand new carpeting throughout. Inside tract location easy walk to schools, shopping and freeways near by. Weekly gardener is included in the monthly lease. Private yard with covered patio. Hall bathroom recently installed new tub and shower.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16282 Honolulu Lane have any available units?
16282 Honolulu Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16282 Honolulu Lane have?
Some of 16282 Honolulu Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16282 Honolulu Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16282 Honolulu Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16282 Honolulu Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16282 Honolulu Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16282 Honolulu Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16282 Honolulu Lane does offer parking.
Does 16282 Honolulu Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16282 Honolulu Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16282 Honolulu Lane have a pool?
No, 16282 Honolulu Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16282 Honolulu Lane have accessible units?
No, 16282 Honolulu Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16282 Honolulu Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16282 Honolulu Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16282 Honolulu Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16282 Honolulu Lane has units with air conditioning.
