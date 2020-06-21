16282 Honolulu Lane

Amenities
Popular Dutchhaven American neighborhood near Huntington Harbour enjoy 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, freshly painted and brand new carpeting throughout. Inside tract location easy walk to schools, shopping and freeways near by. Weekly gardener is included in the monthly lease. Private yard with covered patio. Hall bathroom recently installed new tub and shower.
Popular Dutchhaven American neighborhood near Huntington Harbour enjoy 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, freshly painted and brand new carpeting throughout. Inside tract location easy walk to schools, shopping and freeways near by. Weekly gardener is included in the monthly lease. Private yard with covered patio. Hall bathroom recently installed new tub and shower.