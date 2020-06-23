15601 Whiteoak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard dog park cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Highly Upgraded,S&S Goldenwest Park Home Close to Park & Top Blue Ribbon Schools,Features Huge Gated

Courtyard/Patio Entry,Double Leaded Glass Entry Doors, Marble Foyer, Soaring Vaulted Ceilings,Dual Pane Windows/Sliders T/O,

Recessed Lighting,New Raised Panel Bead Board Doors, Bamboo Floors, Designer Paint,50-Year Terra Tile Roof & Wired for

Security System. Upgraded Kitchen:Black Quartz Countertops, SS Sinks/Appliances & Breakfast Nook. Marble Formal Dining Rm.

Family Rm has Wall-to-Wall Custom Built-Ins, Wet Bar, Carrara Marble & Stainless Fireplace, Surround Sound w/Sonos Speakers &

Sliders Leading to Low Maintenance Backyard w/Interlocking Pavers, Block Walls, 2 Dog Runs. Exquisite Master Suite: Soaring

Ceiling,Fireplace,Custom Organized Walk-In Closet,2nd Custom Closet w/Drawers & Hampers, Cedar-Lined Custom 3rd Closet,

Remodeled Bath w/Bamboo Floor & Ceiling,Teak Vanity, Vessel Sink,Quartz Backsplash,Towel Warmers & Spa Tub/Shower

w/Pebble Stone Surround.2 Main Floor Bedrooms & Remodeled Bath w/Wood Tile Floor,Vessel Sink & Spa Tub/Shower Combo

w/Slate Surround & Frameless Glass Enclosure.2 More Guest Bedrms Upstairs(1 w/Crown Molding & Chair Railing) & Guest Bath w/Dual

Sinks.Steps to the Park,Lake(Fishing),&Bella Terra Mall