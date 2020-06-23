All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 15601 Whiteoak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
15601 Whiteoak Lane
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

15601 Whiteoak Lane

15601 Whiteoak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15601 Whiteoak Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Highly Upgraded,S&S Goldenwest Park Home Close to Park & Top Blue Ribbon Schools,Features Huge Gated
Courtyard/Patio Entry,Double Leaded Glass Entry Doors, Marble Foyer, Soaring Vaulted Ceilings,Dual Pane Windows/Sliders T/O,
Recessed Lighting,New Raised Panel Bead Board Doors, Bamboo Floors, Designer Paint,50-Year Terra Tile Roof & Wired for
Security System. Upgraded Kitchen:Black Quartz Countertops, SS Sinks/Appliances & Breakfast Nook. Marble Formal Dining Rm.
Family Rm has Wall-to-Wall Custom Built-Ins, Wet Bar, Carrara Marble & Stainless Fireplace, Surround Sound w/Sonos Speakers &
Sliders Leading to Low Maintenance Backyard w/Interlocking Pavers, Block Walls, 2 Dog Runs. Exquisite Master Suite: Soaring
Ceiling,Fireplace,Custom Organized Walk-In Closet,2nd Custom Closet w/Drawers & Hampers, Cedar-Lined Custom 3rd Closet,
Remodeled Bath w/Bamboo Floor & Ceiling,Teak Vanity, Vessel Sink,Quartz Backsplash,Towel Warmers & Spa Tub/Shower
w/Pebble Stone Surround.2 Main Floor Bedrooms & Remodeled Bath w/Wood Tile Floor,Vessel Sink & Spa Tub/Shower Combo
w/Slate Surround & Frameless Glass Enclosure.2 More Guest Bedrms Upstairs(1 w/Crown Molding & Chair Railing) & Guest Bath w/Dual
Sinks.Steps to the Park,Lake(Fishing),&Bella Terra Mall

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15601 Whiteoak Lane have any available units?
15601 Whiteoak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15601 Whiteoak Lane have?
Some of 15601 Whiteoak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15601 Whiteoak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15601 Whiteoak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15601 Whiteoak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15601 Whiteoak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15601 Whiteoak Lane offer parking?
No, 15601 Whiteoak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15601 Whiteoak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15601 Whiteoak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15601 Whiteoak Lane have a pool?
No, 15601 Whiteoak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15601 Whiteoak Lane have accessible units?
No, 15601 Whiteoak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15601 Whiteoak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15601 Whiteoak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15601 Whiteoak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15601 Whiteoak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles