Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
15331 Shasta Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15331 Shasta Ln
15331 Shasta Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15331 Shasta Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Deposit:$3100
No Pets Single family home, 2 car garage, Approx.1291 Sq. Ft. Pool, family room, dining room, W/D hookup, large yard, near 405 freeway access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15331 Shasta Ln have any available units?
15331 Shasta Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 15331 Shasta Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15331 Shasta Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15331 Shasta Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15331 Shasta Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 15331 Shasta Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15331 Shasta Ln offers parking.
Does 15331 Shasta Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15331 Shasta Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15331 Shasta Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15331 Shasta Ln has a pool.
Does 15331 Shasta Ln have accessible units?
No, 15331 Shasta Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15331 Shasta Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 15331 Shasta Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15331 Shasta Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 15331 Shasta Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
