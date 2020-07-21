All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

1416 Huntington Street

1416 Huntington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Huntington Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This very spacious unit is about a mile to the beach and feels like living in a single family residence! High Ceilings, Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring and Fireplace. This roomy town-home features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted with newer carpet installed in all bedrooms. There is a generous size 2-car attached garage and 2 additional parking spaces as well. Water, trash, sewer and a Gardener is all included in monthly rent. Home provides Washer/Dryer hook-ups! Sorry no pets and is available to move in on August 7th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Huntington Street have any available units?
1416 Huntington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1416 Huntington Street have?
Some of 1416 Huntington Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Huntington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Huntington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Huntington Street pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Huntington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1416 Huntington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Huntington Street offers parking.
Does 1416 Huntington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Huntington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Huntington Street have a pool?
No, 1416 Huntington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Huntington Street have accessible units?
No, 1416 Huntington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Huntington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Huntington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Huntington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Huntington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
