1416 Huntington Street

This very spacious unit is about a mile to the beach and feels like living in a single family residence! High Ceilings, Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring and Fireplace. This roomy town-home features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted with newer carpet installed in all bedrooms. There is a generous size 2-car attached garage and 2 additional parking spaces as well. Water, trash, sewer and a Gardener is all included in monthly rent. Home provides Washer/Dryer hook-ups! Sorry no pets and is available to move in on August 7th.