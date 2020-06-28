Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 1320 Applecross Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
1320 Applecross Lane
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1320 Applecross Lane
1320 Applecross Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
Yorktown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1320 Applecross Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE-
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, remolded kitchen and new paint throughout.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/huntington-beach-ca?lid=12568578
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5140837)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1320 Applecross Lane have any available units?
1320 Applecross Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 1320 Applecross Lane have?
Some of 1320 Applecross Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1320 Applecross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Applecross Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Applecross Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Applecross Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 1320 Applecross Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Applecross Lane offers parking.
Does 1320 Applecross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Applecross Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Applecross Lane have a pool?
No, 1320 Applecross Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Applecross Lane have accessible units?
No, 1320 Applecross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Applecross Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Applecross Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Applecross Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Applecross Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with Parking
Huntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Washington
Goldenwest
Yorktown
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles