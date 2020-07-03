1112 Pine St.

Amenities
Rare HB Lake Park Home - 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath. Being completely repainted inside and out. New can lights, new French door, 2 car attached garage, nice galley kitchen, large bonus room with walk-in closet. New landscaping and fire pit in the back yard. Very close to Smith elementary, Dwyer middle school and Huntington High school. 1/2 mile to lake park, less then 2 miles the down town and the beach. Washer and dryer hooks up. We do not provide refrigerator or washer/dryer.
-Weekly Gardner is included
-Home will be available Now
-More pictures on request
-Home is not for Sale
(RLNE5694143)