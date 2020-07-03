All apartments in Huntington Beach
1112 Pine St.

1112 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Pine Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Rare HB Lake Park Home - 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath. Being completely repainted inside and out. New can lights, new French door, 2 car attached garage, nice galley kitchen, large bonus room with walk-in closet. New landscaping and fire pit in the back yard. Very close to Smith elementary, Dwyer middle school and Huntington High school. 1/2 mile to lake park, less then 2 miles the down town and the beach. Washer and dryer hooks up. We do not provide refrigerator or washer/dryer.
-Weekly Gardner is included
-Home will be available Now
-More pictures on request
-Home is not for Sale

(RLNE5694143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Pine St. have any available units?
1112 Pine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1112 Pine St. have?
Some of 1112 Pine St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Pine St. currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Pine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Pine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Pine St. is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Pine St. offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Pine St. offers parking.
Does 1112 Pine St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Pine St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Pine St. have a pool?
No, 1112 Pine St. does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Pine St. have accessible units?
No, 1112 Pine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Pine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Pine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Pine St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Pine St. does not have units with air conditioning.

