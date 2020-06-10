Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
10230 Ascot Circle
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10230 Ascot Circle
10230 Ascot Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
10230 Ascot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated Bright and Sunny 1 Bedroom Unit - 1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
New Paint
New Flooring
Stackable Washer/Dryer included
1 Covered Parking Spot
Fenced Patio Area
Community Amenities
(RLNE5098400)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10230 Ascot Circle have any available units?
10230 Ascot Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 10230 Ascot Circle have?
Some of 10230 Ascot Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 10230 Ascot Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10230 Ascot Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10230 Ascot Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10230 Ascot Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 10230 Ascot Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10230 Ascot Circle offers parking.
Does 10230 Ascot Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10230 Ascot Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10230 Ascot Circle have a pool?
No, 10230 Ascot Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10230 Ascot Circle have accessible units?
No, 10230 Ascot Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10230 Ascot Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10230 Ascot Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10230 Ascot Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10230 Ascot Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
