The Hills Of Corona

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool hot tub internet access 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport conference room courtyard media room package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located in beautiful Corona Hills, the jewel of the Inland Empire, this world-class enclave interprets quality contemporary living as only California can. Scattered elegantly along 21 lush hilltop acres, these condo-quality apartment homes offer sleek black kitchen appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and more. Outside, remarkable amenities bring an extra dimension to your chic personal lifestyle. Explore a world of possibilities online at our Cyber Cafe, enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center and pools. Then, take a stroll to the latest in shopping and dining...