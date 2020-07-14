All apartments in Home Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 AM

The Hills Of Corona

2365 S. Promenade Ave · (951) 374-1136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Home Gardens
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA 92879
Riverside Valley Home Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-110 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-202 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Unit 7-204 · Avail. now

$1,973

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hills Of Corona.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
conference room
courtyard
media room
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located in beautiful Corona Hills, the jewel of the Inland Empire, this world-class enclave interprets quality contemporary living as only California can. Scattered elegantly along 21 lush hilltop acres, these condo-quality apartment homes offer sleek black kitchen appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and more. Outside, remarkable amenities bring an extra dimension to your chic personal lifestyle. Explore a world of possibilities online at our Cyber Cafe, enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center and pools. Then, take a stroll to the latest in shopping and dining...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $400 per dog
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $350 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hills Of Corona have any available units?
The Hills Of Corona has 3 units available starting at $1,644 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Hills Of Corona have?
Some of The Hills Of Corona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hills Of Corona currently offering any rent specials?
The Hills Of Corona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hills Of Corona pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hills Of Corona is pet friendly.
Does The Hills Of Corona offer parking?
Yes, The Hills Of Corona offers parking.
Does The Hills Of Corona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hills Of Corona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hills Of Corona have a pool?
Yes, The Hills Of Corona has a pool.
Does The Hills Of Corona have accessible units?
No, The Hills Of Corona does not have accessible units.
Does The Hills Of Corona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hills Of Corona has units with dishwashers.
Does The Hills Of Corona have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Hills Of Corona has units with air conditioning.
