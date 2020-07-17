Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dogs allowed garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Newer Home in the Center of Holtville! - Property Id: 311972



FOR RENT-SE RENTA: Newer Luxury Home in the ?? of Holtville??



The spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a two car garage, laundry room, surveillance/security system and a large front and back yard with many plants.



It is located in a safe, quiet, convenient location walking distance to schools, Holt Park, Donut Avenue, banks, pharmacy, library, churches, public swimming pool, hardware store, etc. Why drive when you can walk? No smoking, no drugs, no parties. Pets extra. All utilities will transfer to your name.



Looking for clean, respectful, people who will love the home and continue to give it life. ??



Message me now!



Address:



730 Pine Ave.

Holtville, Ca 92250

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/730-pine-ave-holtville-ca/311972

Property Id 311972



(RLNE5959622)