Amenities
Newer Home in the Center of Holtville! - Property Id: 311972
FOR RENT-SE RENTA: Newer Luxury Home in the ?? of Holtville??
The spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a two car garage, laundry room, surveillance/security system and a large front and back yard with many plants.
It is located in a safe, quiet, convenient location walking distance to schools, Holt Park, Donut Avenue, banks, pharmacy, library, churches, public swimming pool, hardware store, etc. Why drive when you can walk? No smoking, no drugs, no parties. Pets extra. All utilities will transfer to your name.
Looking for clean, respectful, people who will love the home and continue to give it life. ??
Message me now!
Address:
730 Pine Ave.
Holtville, Ca 92250
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/730-pine-ave-holtville-ca/311972
