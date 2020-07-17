All apartments in Holtville
730 Pine Ave

730 Pine Avenue · (858) 585-0441
Location

730 Pine Avenue, Holtville, CA 92250

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1999 · Avail. now

$1,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Newer Home in the Center of Holtville! - Property Id: 311972

FOR RENT-SE RENTA: Newer Luxury Home in the ?? of Holtville??

The spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a two car garage, laundry room, surveillance/security system and a large front and back yard with many plants.

It is located in a safe, quiet, convenient location walking distance to schools, Holt Park, Donut Avenue, banks, pharmacy, library, churches, public swimming pool, hardware store, etc. Why drive when you can walk? No smoking, no drugs, no parties. Pets extra. All utilities will transfer to your name.

Looking for clean, respectful, people who will love the home and continue to give it life. ??

Message me now!

Address:

730 Pine Ave.
Holtville, Ca 92250
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

