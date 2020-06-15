2140 Alturas Court

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Hollister Home - Property Id: 9788



Exceptional family home for lease on cul-de-sac in great neighborhood.

Located close to Cerra Vista Elementary School. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 3 Car Garage, Open Kitchen, Family Room, Dining Room, Living Room, Master Suite with Office/Sitting Area.

Air Conditioning, Water Softner/ Reverse Osmosis, Microwave, Gas Stove, Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer hookups (gas or electric).

Gardener included.



COVID-19: Viewings will be by appointment only. Personal PPE/Masks will be required before being allowed into the home for viewing.



No Section 8

No Smoking

No Pets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9788

Property Id 9788



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847695)