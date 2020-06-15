2140 Alturas Court

Amenities
Hollister Home - Property Id: 9788
Exceptional family home for lease on cul-de-sac in great neighborhood.
Located close to Cerra Vista Elementary School. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 3 Car Garage, Open Kitchen, Family Room, Dining Room, Living Room, Master Suite with Office/Sitting Area.
Air Conditioning, Water Softner/ Reverse Osmosis, Microwave, Gas Stove, Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer hookups (gas or electric).
Gardener included.
COVID-19: Viewings will be by appointment only. Personal PPE/Masks will be required before being allowed into the home for viewing.
No Section 8
No Smoking
No Pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9788
