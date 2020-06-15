All apartments in Hollister
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

2140 Alturas Court

2140 Alturas Court · (408) 219-2472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2140 Alturas Court, Hollister, CA 95023

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3450 · Avail. now

$3,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

Hollister Home - Property Id: 9788

Exceptional family home for lease on cul-de-sac in great neighborhood.
Located close to Cerra Vista Elementary School. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 3 Car Garage, Open Kitchen, Family Room, Dining Room, Living Room, Master Suite with Office/Sitting Area.
Air Conditioning, Water Softner/ Reverse Osmosis, Microwave, Gas Stove, Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer hookups (gas or electric).
Gardener included.

COVID-19: Viewings will be by appointment only. Personal PPE/Masks will be required before being allowed into the home for viewing.

No Section 8
No Smoking
No Pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9788
Property Id 9788

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Alturas Court have any available units?
2140 Alturas Court has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2140 Alturas Court have?
Some of 2140 Alturas Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Alturas Court currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Alturas Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Alturas Court pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Alturas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollister.
Does 2140 Alturas Court offer parking?
Yes, 2140 Alturas Court does offer parking.
Does 2140 Alturas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 Alturas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Alturas Court have a pool?
No, 2140 Alturas Court does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Alturas Court have accessible units?
No, 2140 Alturas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Alturas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2140 Alturas Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 Alturas Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2140 Alturas Court has units with air conditioning.
