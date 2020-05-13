All apartments in Hillsborough
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:16 AM

325 Ascot RD

325 Ascot Road · (415) 271-1920
Location

325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA 94010
Hillsborough Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 8061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club. The circular drive, mature date palms, garden paths, tennis court, and modern pool presents the unique heritage of this property. The home features a formal entry, dining room, living room, double level library, chefs kitchen, family room, and a wine cellar. The master suite includes a large sitting room with two spacious walk-in closets that enter a laundry room, and personal exercise room. In addition, the property also includes an artists studio, office, workshop, pool house with Swedish Sauna, a 4 car garage, and a carriage garage with private entrances conveniently located near the private groundskeeper apartment. This beautiful home is just a few minutes from Downtown Burlingame and San Mateo, near excellent schools and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Ascot RD have any available units?
325 Ascot RD has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 Ascot RD have?
Some of 325 Ascot RD's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Ascot RD currently offering any rent specials?
325 Ascot RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Ascot RD pet-friendly?
No, 325 Ascot RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough.
Does 325 Ascot RD offer parking?
Yes, 325 Ascot RD does offer parking.
Does 325 Ascot RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Ascot RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Ascot RD have a pool?
Yes, 325 Ascot RD has a pool.
Does 325 Ascot RD have accessible units?
No, 325 Ascot RD does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Ascot RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Ascot RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Ascot RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Ascot RD does not have units with air conditioning.
