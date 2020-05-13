325 Ascot RD

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities oven walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna tennis court

French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club. The circular drive, mature date palms, garden paths, tennis court, and modern pool presents the unique heritage of this property. The home features a formal entry, dining room, living room, double level library, chefs kitchen, family room, and a wine cellar. The master suite includes a large sitting room with two spacious walk-in closets that enter a laundry room, and personal exercise room. In addition, the property also includes an artists studio, office, workshop, pool house with Swedish Sauna, a 4 car garage, and a carriage garage with private entrances conveniently located near the private groundskeeper apartment. This beautiful home is just a few minutes from Downtown Burlingame and San Mateo, near excellent schools and restaurants.