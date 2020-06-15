All apartments in Hidden Valley Lake
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

19306 Mountian Meadow S #B

19306 Mountain Meadow S · (707) 263-5521
Location

19306 Mountain Meadow S, Hidden Valley Lake, CA 95467

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Hidden Valley Rental - Beautiful setting!! Newly refurbished 2 bedroom 1 bath, Bedrooms upstairs with outdoor deck,
Living area downstairs with back patio/ sink area. Fully fenced yard 2 car garage . This unit is in the back and part of a duplex. With this rental comes Great Amenities: Pool, private lake, horse stables, tennis courts, restaurant and lounge. Try out your golf? Minutes to Local shopping or 20 minutes to Calistoga, Clearlake fishing and more outdoor opportunities. .
Hidden Valley Lake Association requires a one year lease. The Association charges a $236 transfer fee, a $236 security deposit. Payment is due when tenant presents executed lease to HVLA office to register. Registration gives full use of amenities.

(RLNE5788227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B have any available units?
19306 Mountian Meadow S #B has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B have?
Some of 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B currently offering any rent specials?
19306 Mountian Meadow S #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B pet-friendly?
No, 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Valley Lake.
Does 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B offer parking?
Yes, 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B does offer parking.
Does 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B have a pool?
Yes, 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B has a pool.
Does 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B have accessible units?
No, 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B does not have accessible units.
Does 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 19306 Mountian Meadow S #B does not have units with air conditioning.
