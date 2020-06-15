19306 Mountian Meadow S #B

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Hidden Valley Rental - Beautiful setting!! Newly refurbished 2 bedroom 1 bath, Bedrooms upstairs with outdoor deck,

Living area downstairs with back patio/ sink area. Fully fenced yard 2 car garage . This unit is in the back and part of a duplex. With this rental comes Great Amenities: Pool, private lake, horse stables, tennis courts, restaurant and lounge. Try out your golf? Minutes to Local shopping or 20 minutes to Calistoga, Clearlake fishing and more outdoor opportunities. .

Hidden Valley Lake Association requires a one year lease. The Association charges a $236 transfer fee, a $236 security deposit. Payment is due when tenant presents executed lease to HVLA office to register. Registration gives full use of amenities.



(RLNE5788227)