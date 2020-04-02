8975 Lawrence Welk Dr 45

Amenities
Unit 45 Available 05/01/20 Wonderful opportunity to come live Resort-Style. - Property Id: 153937
Age 55+ (spouse or partner can be 45+, in age). Wonderful opportunity to come live Resort-Style. Champagne Village is adjacent to the world famous Welk Resort and Golf.
All pets subject to approval
Pet rent:
Cats and Small dogs ( 25 lbs) = +$35 / month
Pet deposit (refundable):
Cats and Small dog (<15 lbs) = $225
The rest is $15 per pound max $1000
AC
Lot Land
Lot Size: 128.75 acre
Furnished
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Disposal
Ceiling Fan
Garage
Club House
Gated Entry
Patio
Lawn
Pool
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153937
Property Id 153937
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5604907)