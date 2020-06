Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Rare find! Large home in an park-like setting with panoramic views to the west. Amazing pool area with peek ocean view. Seven "viewing decks" located throughout the property. Greenhouse, large irrigated raised planters, fruit trees & landscaping. Huge kitchen, rustic timbered ceilings, office, sunroom, and walk out basement. Pictures do not do justice - come see for yourself.