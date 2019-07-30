All apartments in Hidden Meadows
Last updated July 30 2019

28537 Faircrest Way

28537 Faircrest Way · No Longer Available
Location

28537 Faircrest Way, Hidden Meadows, CA 92026
Hidden Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
28537 Faircrest Way Available 08/05/19 Hidden Medows Gem - Gorgeous 3BR home 2.5 baths on over 2 Acres atop desirable 'Hidden Meadows!' Property features gorgeous views from most rooms w/ attached & detached garages, tons of extra parking & RV space, vaulted ceiling & huge floor-plan w/ large open space & tons of natural light, quiet 'in home' office area, tranquil open air atrium & much more! Upgraded kitchen & bathrooms w/ granite slab countertops & stainless-steel appliances.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28537 Faircrest Way have any available units?
28537 Faircrest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hidden Meadows, CA.
What amenities does 28537 Faircrest Way have?
Some of 28537 Faircrest Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28537 Faircrest Way currently offering any rent specials?
28537 Faircrest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28537 Faircrest Way pet-friendly?
No, 28537 Faircrest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Meadows.
Does 28537 Faircrest Way offer parking?
Yes, 28537 Faircrest Way offers parking.
Does 28537 Faircrest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28537 Faircrest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28537 Faircrest Way have a pool?
No, 28537 Faircrest Way does not have a pool.
Does 28537 Faircrest Way have accessible units?
No, 28537 Faircrest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28537 Faircrest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 28537 Faircrest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28537 Faircrest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 28537 Faircrest Way does not have units with air conditioning.
