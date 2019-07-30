Amenities

28537 Faircrest Way Available 08/05/19 Hidden Medows Gem - Gorgeous 3BR home 2.5 baths on over 2 Acres atop desirable 'Hidden Meadows!' Property features gorgeous views from most rooms w/ attached & detached garages, tons of extra parking & RV space, vaulted ceiling & huge floor-plan w/ large open space & tons of natural light, quiet 'in home' office area, tranquil open air atrium & much more! Upgraded kitchen & bathrooms w/ granite slab countertops & stainless-steel appliances.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5053808)