5403 JED SMITH Road

5403 Jed Smith Road · No Longer Available
Location

5403 Jed Smith Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Property Leased. Do not Disturb. Refined East Coast Traditional estate beyond Hidden Hills gates. Completed late 2018, Open concept offers over 6,800 sqft complete 6bd, 7ba, upstairs & downstairs master suites & state-of-the-art theater. Spacious Kitchen adorned w/Wolf/subzero appliances, oversized center island, glass tile & shiplap accents. Connected family room w/stunning Mercury glass bar & wine refrigerator. Style is showcased w/black Emtek hardware, industrial chic lighting, chevron tile-work, & dramatic floating staircase leading to a prominent master suite. A blank canvas of open space perfect for reading area beside the fireplace, lounging on a private balcony & tranquil Master bath; dual sinks, vanity, soaking tub, steam shower & walk in closet. Al fresco dining beside a sunken bbq/bar area. Grotto style pool/spa & fire pit adorn the noteworthy sized rear grounds. An undeveloped hillside to build a possible guesthouse, barn/horse area round out this truly exceptional property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 JED SMITH Road have any available units?
5403 JED SMITH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hidden Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5403 JED SMITH Road have?
Some of 5403 JED SMITH Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 JED SMITH Road currently offering any rent specials?
5403 JED SMITH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 JED SMITH Road pet-friendly?
No, 5403 JED SMITH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Hills.
Does 5403 JED SMITH Road offer parking?
Yes, 5403 JED SMITH Road offers parking.
Does 5403 JED SMITH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 JED SMITH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 JED SMITH Road have a pool?
Yes, 5403 JED SMITH Road has a pool.
Does 5403 JED SMITH Road have accessible units?
No, 5403 JED SMITH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 JED SMITH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5403 JED SMITH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5403 JED SMITH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5403 JED SMITH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
