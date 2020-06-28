5403 JED SMITH Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Property Leased. Do not Disturb. Refined East Coast Traditional estate beyond Hidden Hills gates. Completed late 2018, Open concept offers over 6,800 sqft complete 6bd, 7ba, upstairs & downstairs master suites & state-of-the-art theater. Spacious Kitchen adorned w/Wolf/subzero appliances, oversized center island, glass tile & shiplap accents. Connected family room w/stunning Mercury glass bar & wine refrigerator. Style is showcased w/black Emtek hardware, industrial chic lighting, chevron tile-work, & dramatic floating staircase leading to a prominent master suite. A blank canvas of open space perfect for reading area beside the fireplace, lounging on a private balcony & tranquil Master bath; dual sinks, vanity, soaking tub, steam shower & walk in closet. Al fresco dining beside a sunken bbq/bar area. Grotto style pool/spa & fire pit adorn the noteworthy sized rear grounds. An undeveloped hillside to build a possible guesthouse, barn/horse area round out this truly exceptional property