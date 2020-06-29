All apartments in Hidden Hills
Hidden Hills, CA
23869 Long Valley Road
23869 Long Valley Road

23869 Long Valley Road · No Longer Available
Hidden Hills
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

23869 Long Valley Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Hidden Hills tennis court estate- Idyllically set behind a sweeping circular driveway. This charming, upgraded, single-story ranch style home offers the ultimate lifestyle. Stunning granite countertops, center island kitchen with custom cabinetry, sub zero refrigerator/freezer. Family room boasts vaulted open beam ceilings, custom fireplace, wood floors and entertainer's wet bar. Sumptuous mater bedroom suite with walk-in closets and inviting bathroom. Backyard features a fabulous covered outdoor kitchen with BBQ, and serving area adjacent to pool and spa. Stone pathway leads to championship size tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23869 Long Valley Road have any available units?
23869 Long Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hidden Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23869 Long Valley Road have?
Some of 23869 Long Valley Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23869 Long Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
23869 Long Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23869 Long Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 23869 Long Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Hills.
Does 23869 Long Valley Road offer parking?
No, 23869 Long Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 23869 Long Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23869 Long Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23869 Long Valley Road have a pool?
Yes, 23869 Long Valley Road has a pool.
Does 23869 Long Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 23869 Long Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23869 Long Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23869 Long Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 23869 Long Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23869 Long Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
