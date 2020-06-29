23869 Long Valley Road

Amenities
Beautiful Hidden Hills tennis court estate- Idyllically set behind a sweeping circular driveway. This charming, upgraded, single-story ranch style home offers the ultimate lifestyle. Stunning granite countertops, center island kitchen with custom cabinetry, sub zero refrigerator/freezer. Family room boasts vaulted open beam ceilings, custom fireplace, wood floors and entertainer's wet bar. Sumptuous mater bedroom suite with walk-in closets and inviting bathroom. Backyard features a fabulous covered outdoor kitchen with BBQ, and serving area adjacent to pool and spa. Stone pathway leads to championship size tennis court.