16416 Chestnut Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Hesperia. It has been freshly rehabbed, is clean and ready to rent. There's new wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms with tile everywhere else. The kitchen has plenty of counter/cabinet space. The bedrooms are decent sized. The unit has a 1 car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. Water and trash paid by the owner. Close to schools, shopping and I15 for commuters. Sorry, no pets allowed. Lease term is twelve months. Renter's liability insurance required. Minimum deposit is $2200.00.



Listing Provided by:

Provest Realty Inc.

www.provestrealty.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.