Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:37 AM

16416 Chestnut Street

16416 Chestnut Street · (760) 991-9990
Location

16416 Chestnut Street, Hesperia, CA 92345

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Hesperia. It has been freshly rehabbed, is clean and ready to rent. There's new wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms with tile everywhere else. The kitchen has plenty of counter/cabinet space. The bedrooms are decent sized. The unit has a 1 car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. Water and trash paid by the owner. Close to schools, shopping and I15 for commuters. Sorry, no pets allowed. Lease term is twelve months. Renter's liability insurance required. Minimum deposit is $2200.00.

Listing Provided by:
Provest Realty Inc.
www.provestrealty.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16416 Chestnut Street have any available units?
16416 Chestnut Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16416 Chestnut Street have?
Some of 16416 Chestnut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16416 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
16416 Chestnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16416 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 16416 Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hesperia.
Does 16416 Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 16416 Chestnut Street does offer parking.
Does 16416 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16416 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16416 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 16416 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 16416 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 16416 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16416 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16416 Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16416 Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16416 Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
