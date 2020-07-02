11875 A Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

This lovely, two bedroom apartment, with newer carpet and fresh paint, is located in a very quiet & desirable low-rise community. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and two parking spots. Walking distance to CVS, Starbucks, IN-N-Out, Von's, etc. One month's rent and one month security deposit to move in with credit score over 600. No prior evictions. Must have recent rental history. Must have income of three times the monthly rent. Co-signer and Section 8 accepted. Laundry room has just been added to the facility.