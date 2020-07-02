All apartments in Hesperia
11875 A Avenue

11875 A Avenue · (909) 733-6012
Location

11875 A Avenue, Hesperia, CA 92345

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This lovely, two bedroom apartment, with newer carpet and fresh paint, is located in a very quiet & desirable low-rise community. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and two parking spots. Walking distance to CVS, Starbucks, IN-N-Out, Von's, etc. One month's rent and one month security deposit to move in with credit score over 600. No prior evictions. Must have recent rental history. Must have income of three times the monthly rent. Co-signer and Section 8 accepted. Laundry room has just been added to the facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11875 A Avenue have any available units?
11875 A Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11875 A Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11875 A Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11875 A Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11875 A Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hesperia.
Does 11875 A Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11875 A Avenue offers parking.
Does 11875 A Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11875 A Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11875 A Avenue have a pool?
No, 11875 A Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11875 A Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11875 A Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11875 A Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11875 A Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11875 A Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11875 A Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
