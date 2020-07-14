All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach, CA
The Gallery
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:41 AM

The Gallery

414 2nd St · (424) 322-7958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 125 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,887

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 339 · Avail. Aug 17

$3,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gallery.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
on-site laundry
business center
The Gallery Apartments is located in Hermosa Beach just steps from the warm beach sand. Enjoy the active beach lifestyle with short walks to Hermosa Beach and the piers for great restaurants and community events. The Gallery Apartments is conveniently location by El Segundo and the Torrance Business Corridors. The Gallery Apartments feature spacious studios, one bedrooms, one bedroom lofts and two bedrooms. Apartment features include granite counter tops, fully equipped kitchens, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gallery have any available units?
The Gallery has 2 units available starting at $1,887 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does The Gallery have?
Some of The Gallery's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gallery currently offering any rent specials?
The Gallery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Gallery pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gallery is pet friendly.
Does The Gallery offer parking?
Yes, The Gallery offers parking.
Does The Gallery have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Gallery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gallery have a pool?
Yes, The Gallery has a pool.
Does The Gallery have accessible units?
No, The Gallery does not have accessible units.
Does The Gallery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gallery has units with dishwashers.
