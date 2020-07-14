Amenities
The Gallery Apartments is located in Hermosa Beach just steps from the warm beach sand. Enjoy the active beach lifestyle with short walks to Hermosa Beach and the piers for great restaurants and community events. The Gallery Apartments is conveniently location by El Segundo and the Torrance Business Corridors. The Gallery Apartments feature spacious studios, one bedrooms, one bedroom lofts and two bedrooms. Apartment features include granite counter tops, fully equipped kitchens, and more.