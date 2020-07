Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet extra storage fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub bbq/grill carport clubhouse conference room internet access media room

Playa Pacifica Apartments is just 190 steps to the sand and walking distance to both the Hermosa Beach Pier and Redondo Beach Pier. Our homes feature white kitchen and bath cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures. Our floor plans offer spacious closets, in-home washer/dryer, and private patio or balcony. Enjoy the active beach lifestyle and walk or ride your bicycle to restaurants, entertainment, and local community events. Playa Pacifica Apartments is close to the El Segundo and Torrance business corridors.