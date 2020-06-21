907 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1-Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment located downstairs in a 7-unit building

Approx. 450 Sq. Ft.



Unit is very private and has been recently remodeled:

-Vinyl Plank Flooring and tile floors

-Quartz Kitchen Counters

-Refurbished kitchen cabinets

-Recently remodeled bathtub & shower enclosure

-Ceiling fan in bedroom

Extra Closet Space in Hallway

Coin-Op Laundry Available onsite

1 parking space in Shared Garage

Lease Type: One-Year Minimum Lease

*A small pet may be allowed with additional deposit/fees



Walking distance to Beach- Hermosa Beach Pier

Close to Redondo Beach Pier

Near A wide variety of restaurants



Apply Online [www.WeManageProperty.com]

R.E.M.S. Inc.

(310) 793-9500

2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.