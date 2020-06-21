All apartments in Hermosa Beach
907 Manhattan Avenue

907 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

907 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1-Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment located downstairs in a 7-unit building
Approx. 450 Sq. Ft.

Unit is very private and has been recently remodeled:
-Vinyl Plank Flooring and tile floors
-Quartz Kitchen Counters
-Refurbished kitchen cabinets
-Recently remodeled bathtub & shower enclosure
-Ceiling fan in bedroom
Extra Closet Space in Hallway
Coin-Op Laundry Available onsite
1 parking space in Shared Garage
Lease Type: One-Year Minimum Lease
*A small pet may be allowed with additional deposit/fees

Walking distance to Beach- Hermosa Beach Pier
Close to Redondo Beach Pier
Near A wide variety of restaurants

Apply Online [www.WeManageProperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
907 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 907 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
907 Manhattan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Manhattan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 907 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 907 Manhattan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 907 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 907 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 907 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 907 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
