907 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities
1-Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment located downstairs in a 7-unit building
Approx. 450 Sq. Ft.
Unit is very private and has been recently remodeled:
-Vinyl Plank Flooring and tile floors
-Quartz Kitchen Counters
-Refurbished kitchen cabinets
-Recently remodeled bathtub & shower enclosure
-Ceiling fan in bedroom
Extra Closet Space in Hallway
Coin-Op Laundry Available onsite
1 parking space in Shared Garage
Lease Type: One-Year Minimum Lease
*A small pet may be allowed with additional deposit/fees
Walking distance to Beach- Hermosa Beach Pier
Close to Redondo Beach Pier
Near A wide variety of restaurants
Apply Online [www.WeManageProperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.