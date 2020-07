902 17th Street

Amenities

New construction and never been lived in freestanding, 3bd/4bth Townhome with stunning ocean view. Includes just about everything: 3-stop elevator, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, Thermador kitchen appliances, central A/C, tankless water heater, stainless BBQ center on top balcony, whole-house security system, double-garage w/ guest parking. Two blocks to Hermosa View Elementary, 4 blocks to Mira Costa High. Short stroll to Vons, Trader Joes, downtown Hermosa Beach. Note photos show staged home, it comes unfurnished.