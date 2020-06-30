845 7th Street 847

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

HUGE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, IN A GREAT LOCATION OF HERMOSA BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH .

Each unit has a 1 car private garage but tenants has the option to rent a second garage for add'l fee. 2 units are available for rent.

The top unit is now ready for Move-In, feels like brand new also has big patio deck with a Peek-a-boo Ocean views.

The downstairs unit will be ready for move in soon. Both units are identical.

Both units have new wood flooring, bathrooms and kitchen and new appliances. Very roomy and lots of natural lighting.

Great location because it is also walking distance from shops and restaurants and the beach.

Easy to show , but must call for appointment first . You may contact the owner or the property Manager at 562-397-4851.

Good credit is a MUST.