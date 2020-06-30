All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 845 7th Street 847.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
845 7th Street 847
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

845 7th Street 847

845 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

845 7th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HUGE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, IN A GREAT LOCATION OF HERMOSA BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH .
Each unit has a 1 car private garage but tenants has the option to rent a second garage for add'l fee. 2 units are available for rent.
The top unit is now ready for Move-In, feels like brand new also has big patio deck with a Peek-a-boo Ocean views.
The downstairs unit will be ready for move in soon. Both units are identical.
Both units have new wood flooring, bathrooms and kitchen and new appliances. Very roomy and lots of natural lighting.
Great location because it is also walking distance from shops and restaurants and the beach.
Easy to show , but must call for appointment first . You may contact the owner or the property Manager at 562-397-4851.
Good credit is a MUST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 7th Street 847 have any available units?
845 7th Street 847 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 7th Street 847 have?
Some of 845 7th Street 847's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 7th Street 847 currently offering any rent specials?
845 7th Street 847 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 7th Street 847 pet-friendly?
No, 845 7th Street 847 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 845 7th Street 847 offer parking?
Yes, 845 7th Street 847 offers parking.
Does 845 7th Street 847 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 7th Street 847 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 7th Street 847 have a pool?
No, 845 7th Street 847 does not have a pool.
Does 845 7th Street 847 have accessible units?
No, 845 7th Street 847 does not have accessible units.
Does 845 7th Street 847 have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 7th Street 847 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles