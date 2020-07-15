840 15th Place

Amenities
Located in the hills of Hermosa Beach. A quiet and secluded ocean view neighborhood. Views of the ocean, sunsets, Hermosa Beach Pier, and the Santa Monica Mountains. On a Cul-de-Sac. Community Washer and Dryer in Laundry Room Onsite. Internet, TV and phone service available through Frontier (Tenant pays).1-Car Garage Parking. Just minutes away from all the great beach activities, shops, food, bars, and the pier. This front house is part of a triplex.
-Peakaboo Ocean View!
-Recently Remodeled Front House with Completely New Kitchen and Bathroom
-Mid-Century (1957) Modern, Beam w/ Tongue-in-Groove Ceilings
-Quartz Counters with New Custom Cabinets
-Stainless Steel Appliances (refrigerator, stove and hood).
-Oak hardwood and porcelain tile flooring
-Wood shutters
-Indirect Lighting and Dimmers
A small pet is allowed with additional deposit/fees
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
