All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 840 15th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
840 15th Place
Last updated February 24 2020 at 12:19 AM

840 15th Place

840 15th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

840 15th Place, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Located in the hills of Hermosa Beach. A quiet and secluded ocean view neighborhood. Views of the ocean, sunsets, Hermosa Beach Pier, and the Santa Monica Mountains. On a Cul-de-Sac. Community Washer and Dryer in Laundry Room Onsite. Internet, TV and phone service available through Frontier (Tenant pays).1-Car Garage Parking. Just minutes away from all the great beach activities, shops, food, bars, and the pier. This front house is part of a triplex.

-Peakaboo Ocean View!
-Recently Remodeled Front House with Completely New Kitchen and Bathroom
-Mid-Century (1957) Modern, Beam w/ Tongue-in-Groove Ceilings
-Quartz Counters with New Custom Cabinets
-Stainless Steel Appliances (refrigerator, stove and hood).
-Oak hardwood and porcelain tile flooring
-Wood shutters
-Indirect Lighting and Dimmers
A small pet is allowed with additional deposit/fees

Apply Online [www.wemanageproperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 15th Place have any available units?
840 15th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 15th Place have?
Some of 840 15th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 15th Place currently offering any rent specials?
840 15th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 15th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 15th Place is pet friendly.
Does 840 15th Place offer parking?
Yes, 840 15th Place offers parking.
Does 840 15th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 15th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 15th Place have a pool?
No, 840 15th Place does not have a pool.
Does 840 15th Place have accessible units?
No, 840 15th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 840 15th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 15th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles