Home
Hermosa Beach, CA
802 Monterey Boulevard
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM
802 Monterey Boulevard
802 Monterey Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
802 Monterey Boulevard, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Small 8 unit building with community laundry.Great ocean views! Renovated top to bottom including updated kitchen and bath. Assigned parking garage. Walk to the beach, shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 Monterey Boulevard have any available units?
802 Monterey Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Hermosa Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Hermosa Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 802 Monterey Boulevard have?
Some of 802 Monterey Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 802 Monterey Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
802 Monterey Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Monterey Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 802 Monterey Boulevard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach
.
Does 802 Monterey Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 802 Monterey Boulevard offers parking.
Does 802 Monterey Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Monterey Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Monterey Boulevard have a pool?
No, 802 Monterey Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 802 Monterey Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 802 Monterey Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Monterey Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Monterey Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
