All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 802 Monterey Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
802 Monterey Boulevard
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM

802 Monterey Boulevard

802 Monterey Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

802 Monterey Boulevard, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Small 8 unit building with community laundry.Great ocean views! Renovated top to bottom including updated kitchen and bath. Assigned parking garage. Walk to the beach, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Monterey Boulevard have any available units?
802 Monterey Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Monterey Boulevard have?
Some of 802 Monterey Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Monterey Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
802 Monterey Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Monterey Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 802 Monterey Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 802 Monterey Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 802 Monterey Boulevard offers parking.
Does 802 Monterey Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Monterey Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Monterey Boulevard have a pool?
No, 802 Monterey Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 802 Monterey Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 802 Monterey Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Monterey Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Monterey Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles