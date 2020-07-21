Rent Calculator
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
77 15th
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
77 15th
77 15th Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
77 15th Court, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 77 15th have any available units?
77 15th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hermosa Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hermosa Beach Rent Report
.
Is 77 15th currently offering any rent specials?
77 15th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 15th pet-friendly?
No, 77 15th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach
.
Does 77 15th offer parking?
No, 77 15th does not offer parking.
Does 77 15th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 15th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 15th have a pool?
No, 77 15th does not have a pool.
Does 77 15th have accessible units?
No, 77 15th does not have accessible units.
Does 77 15th have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 15th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 15th have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 15th does not have units with air conditioning.
