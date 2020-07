Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Enjoy a walk to the beach and to downtown Hermosa with it’s fabulous restaurants and trendy shops. This contemporary duplex was completely rebuilt in 2016 and has all the amenities and upgrade one would desire and need. The front unit was designed with an open floor plan wherein the living space and kitchen connect with a large Island/dining bar. The kitchen counter tops are natural soft grey stone and the appliances are stainless steel. Beautiful washed grey wood floors throughout the unit. Washer and Dryer is included and the unit can be delivered furnished or unfurnished including two large TV’s. There is AC and for your security a fire sprinkler system and a “Ring” doorbell have been installed. Nice fenced in front yard. One car attached garage plus an additional parking space in driveway. All utilities and WiFi are included in monthly rent.