67 The Strand

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This newly renovated Strand Beach home offers total access. Only a few steps away to the sand, enjoy the convenience of quick and easy access to the beach, without giving up the privacy that comes with this beach house location. Plenty of restaurants and shopping are close by with both Hermosa Pier and King Harbor in Redondo Beach, only minutes away! A gourmet kitchen opens up to a living room which spills out onto a spacious private deck with ocean views, patio furniture with a BBQ Grill, and best of all, stunning breathtaking sunsets, and the most oxygen-rich ocean breeze you can imagine! Available Month to Month OR flexible lease. Submit your application today while it is still available! FAST APPROVALS... APPLY NOW!iP