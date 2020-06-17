All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:10 PM

67 The Strand

67 The Strand · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

67 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This newly renovated Strand Beach home offers total access. Only a few steps away to the sand, enjoy the convenience of quick and easy access to the beach, without giving up the privacy that comes with this beach house location. Plenty of restaurants and shopping are close by with both Hermosa Pier and King Harbor in Redondo Beach, only minutes away! A gourmet kitchen opens up to a living room which spills out onto a spacious private deck with ocean views, patio furniture with a BBQ Grill, and best of all, stunning breathtaking sunsets, and the most oxygen-rich ocean breeze you can imagine! Available Month to Month OR flexible lease. Submit your application today while it is still available! FAST APPROVALS... APPLY NOW!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 The Strand have any available units?
67 The Strand has a unit available for $5,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Is 67 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
67 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 67 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 67 The Strand offer parking?
No, 67 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 67 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 The Strand have a pool?
No, 67 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 67 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 67 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 67 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 The Strand does not have units with air conditioning.
