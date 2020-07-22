All apartments in Hermosa Beach
644 5th St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:17 AM

644 5th St

644 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

644 5th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently Remodeled, Large, Bright, High Ceilings, Dark Wood Floors, Two Sink Bathroom, walking distance to "greenbelt", BEACH and downtown HB. *Shown by Appointment Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 5th St have any available units?
644 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Is 644 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
644 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 644 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 644 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 644 5th St offers parking.
Does 644 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 5th St have a pool?
No, 644 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 644 5th St have accessible units?
No, 644 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 644 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.
