Hermosa Beach, CA
528 The Strand
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

528 The Strand

528 The Strand · No Longer Available
Location

528 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great Strand location right at the beach! Close to shops and restaurants on Hermosa Avenue. Upstairs 1 BD back unit in triplex with deck/patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 The Strand have any available units?
528 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Is 528 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
528 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 528 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 528 The Strand offer parking?
No, 528 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 528 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 The Strand have a pool?
No, 528 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 528 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 528 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 528 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 The Strand does not have units with air conditioning.

