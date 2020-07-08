Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 512 Beach Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
512 Beach Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
512 Beach Dr
512 Beach Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
512 Beach Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Steps to beautiful Hermosa Beach. - Property Id: 266510
Spacious. Light and airy 1 Bedroom. Steps to Beach. Lots of storage space. Newly renovated.
Stove/Refrig. Washer/Dryer. Garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266510
Property Id 266510
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5723528)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 Beach Dr have any available units?
512 Beach Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hermosa Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hermosa Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 512 Beach Dr have?
Some of 512 Beach Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 512 Beach Dr currently offering any rent specials?
512 Beach Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Beach Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Beach Dr is pet friendly.
Does 512 Beach Dr offer parking?
Yes, 512 Beach Dr offers parking.
Does 512 Beach Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Beach Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Beach Dr have a pool?
No, 512 Beach Dr does not have a pool.
Does 512 Beach Dr have accessible units?
No, 512 Beach Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Beach Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Beach Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Similar Pages
Hermosa Beach 1 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000
Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Stanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CA
San Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CA
Del Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CA
San Pasqual, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Westmont, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles