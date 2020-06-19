434 33rd st

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Beautiful Vintage Hermosa Beach Home - 434 33rdStreet Hermosa Beach



$4,100month



2 beds / 2 baths with nice big front patio.



Nicely Updated 1,100 square foot bottom Unit



Adjacent to Robinson School with a family-friendly alley



In-unit Washer and Dryer with big storage room



1-car private garage with plenty of street parking



Landlord pays for water/trash and bi-monthly cleaning services are included.



Located a few short blocks from the beach, community parks, and award winning schools



No pets



Vacant and easy to show.



To view please contact: Lionel Peters



Please see below link for 3D tour.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ahXthUSSEtu&mls=1



