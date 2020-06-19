All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 434 33rd st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
434 33rd st
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

434 33rd st

434 33rd Street · (310) 363-9590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

434 33rd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 434 33rd st · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Vintage Hermosa Beach Home - 434 33rdStreet Hermosa Beach

$4,100month

2 beds / 2 baths with nice big front patio.

Nicely Updated 1,100 square foot bottom Unit

Adjacent to Robinson School with a family-friendly alley

In-unit Washer and Dryer with big storage room

1-car private garage with plenty of street parking

Landlord pays for water/trash and bi-monthly cleaning services are included.

Located a few short blocks from the beach, community parks, and award winning schools

No pets

Vacant and easy to show.

To view please contact: Lionel Peters

Please see below link for 3D tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ahXthUSSEtu&mls=1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 33rd st have any available units?
434 33rd st has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 33rd st have?
Some of 434 33rd st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 33rd st currently offering any rent specials?
434 33rd st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 33rd st pet-friendly?
No, 434 33rd st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 434 33rd st offer parking?
Yes, 434 33rd st does offer parking.
Does 434 33rd st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 33rd st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 33rd st have a pool?
No, 434 33rd st does not have a pool.
Does 434 33rd st have accessible units?
No, 434 33rd st does not have accessible units.
Does 434 33rd st have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 33rd st does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 434 33rd st?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity