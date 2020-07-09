416 30th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Hermosa Beach
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
refrigerator
Lovely North Hermosa neighborhood in sought after quite location. Easy walk to the beach and Valley Park. One level apartment with onsite parking space. Upgraded throughout with large bedroom and walk-in closet. No stairs. Standard shower and tub combination. Utilities incl. except internet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
