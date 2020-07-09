Amenities

parking recently renovated walk in closets internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Lovely North Hermosa neighborhood in sought after quite location. Easy walk to the beach and Valley Park. One level apartment with onsite parking space. Upgraded throughout with large bedroom and walk-in closet. No stairs. Standard shower and tub combination. Utilities incl. except internet.