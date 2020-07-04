25 21st Court, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Hermosa Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
NORTH HERMOSA 2 houses to the beach. Large 1 bedroom. Upgraded throughout, floors, windows, counter tops. Fully furnished with flatscreen tvs and includes all utilities, tv and Fios internet. Private washer/dryer. Available 1 - 12 months.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25 21st Court have any available units?
25 21st Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.