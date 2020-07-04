All apartments in Hermosa Beach
25 21st Court

25 21st Court · No Longer Available
Location

25 21st Court, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
NORTH HERMOSA 2 houses to the beach. Large 1 bedroom. Upgraded throughout, floors, windows, counter tops. Fully furnished with flatscreen tvs and includes all utilities, tv and Fios internet. Private washer/dryer. Available 1 - 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 21st Court have any available units?
25 21st Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 21st Court have?
Some of 25 21st Court's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 21st Court currently offering any rent specials?
25 21st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 21st Court pet-friendly?
No, 25 21st Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 25 21st Court offer parking?
No, 25 21st Court does not offer parking.
Does 25 21st Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 21st Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 21st Court have a pool?
No, 25 21st Court does not have a pool.
Does 25 21st Court have accessible units?
No, 25 21st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25 21st Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 21st Court does not have units with dishwashers.

