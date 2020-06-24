2446 The Strand

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Call Dave Caskey for all Strand rentals and Sales. 310-200-1960. Dave@CASKEYandCASKEY.com.

Just steps from the beach, this stunning 4 bed/2 bath duplex is a piece of architectural history. Designed by famed architect John Byers, the main floor of this property boasts a bright and sunny cathedral-style great room space with fireplace, remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and high-end stainless-steel appliances, as well as an ideal guest bedroom. On the upper level are three oversized bedrooms, a full bath, and additional storage. Apart from the original detailing and fixtures, other amenities include a private, outdoor shower, two outdoor patios, beautiful hardwood throughout, and of course, ocean views.



Central to both downtown Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, this is beach living at its finest.