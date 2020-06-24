All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

2446 The Strand

2446 the Strand · No Longer Available
Location

2446 the Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Property Amenities
Call Dave Caskey for all Strand rentals and Sales. 310-200-1960. Dave@CASKEYandCASKEY.com.
Just steps from the beach, this stunning 4 bed/2 bath duplex is a piece of architectural history. Designed by famed architect John Byers, the main floor of this property boasts a bright and sunny cathedral-style great room space with fireplace, remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and high-end stainless-steel appliances, as well as an ideal guest bedroom. On the upper level are three oversized bedrooms, a full bath, and additional storage. Apart from the original detailing and fixtures, other amenities include a private, outdoor shower, two outdoor patios, beautiful hardwood throughout, and of course, ocean views.

Central to both downtown Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, this is beach living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 The Strand have any available units?
2446 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2446 The Strand have?
Some of 2446 The Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2446 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
2446 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 2446 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 2446 The Strand offer parking?
No, 2446 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 2446 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2446 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 The Strand have a pool?
No, 2446 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 2446 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 2446 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 2446 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
