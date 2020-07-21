All apartments in Hermosa Beach
237 26th St

237 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

237 26th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Hermosa Beach Home in Sand Section - Beautiful beach cottage home just a few blocks from the beach with gorgeous ocean views from the front door. Shared laundry room. Rent includes all utilities and cleaning service.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5026741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 26th St have any available units?
237 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Is 237 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
237 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 26th St pet-friendly?
No, 237 26th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 237 26th St offer parking?
No, 237 26th St does not offer parking.
Does 237 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 26th St have a pool?
No, 237 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 237 26th St have accessible units?
No, 237 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 237 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 26th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 26th St does not have units with air conditioning.
