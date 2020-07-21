237 26th St

237 26th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Hermosa Beach
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Hermosa Beach Home in Sand Section - Beautiful beach cottage home just a few blocks from the beach with gorgeous ocean views from the front door. Shared laundry room. Rent includes all utilities and cleaning service.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5026741)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
