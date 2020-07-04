All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 216 31st St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
216 31st St.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

216 31st St.

216 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

216 31st Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming & Airy 4BR3BA, Walk-Street Home, w/ Great Fenced Patio w/ Deck, Balcony, 2-Car Garage & Ocean Views Just 200 Yards to Beach! - Approx. 2000 Sq Ft
2-Car Garage + Driveway
Balcony (off 2nd & 3rd Room)
Bright & Charming Living Room w/ Fireplace, Dining Area & Large Windows w/ Built-In Bench Seating
Bright, Remodeled Kitchen w/ Microwave, Refrigerator & Stainless Steel Stove & D/W
Huge Master w/ Fireplace, Vaulted Wood-Beam Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Large Bath & Attached Large, Private Office/Den
Bright 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Built- Ins & Wall Closets (Top-Floor)
Spacious 4th Bedroom w/ Wall Closets & Attached Full Bath (1st Floor)
Beautiful Hardwood, Tile & Carpet
W/D in Garage
Beautiful Craftsmanship in Details - Beams, Moldings, Stone & Designer Paint
Must See to Appreciate!
Gardener Pd
Nonsmoking Only
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS - SHOWN ONLY AFTER 5/1/20

(RLNE5694803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 31st St. have any available units?
216 31st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 31st St. have?
Some of 216 31st St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 31st St. currently offering any rent specials?
216 31st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 31st St. pet-friendly?
No, 216 31st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 216 31st St. offer parking?
Yes, 216 31st St. offers parking.
Does 216 31st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 31st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 31st St. have a pool?
No, 216 31st St. does not have a pool.
Does 216 31st St. have accessible units?
No, 216 31st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 216 31st St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 31st St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles