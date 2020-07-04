216 31st St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming & Airy 4BR3BA, Walk-Street Home, w/ Great Fenced Patio w/ Deck, Balcony, 2-Car Garage & Ocean Views Just 200 Yards to Beach! - Approx. 2000 Sq Ft

2-Car Garage + Driveway

Balcony (off 2nd & 3rd Room)

Bright & Charming Living Room w/ Fireplace, Dining Area & Large Windows w/ Built-In Bench Seating

Bright, Remodeled Kitchen w/ Microwave, Refrigerator & Stainless Steel Stove & D/W

Huge Master w/ Fireplace, Vaulted Wood-Beam Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Large Bath & Attached Large, Private Office/Den

Bright 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Built- Ins & Wall Closets (Top-Floor)

Spacious 4th Bedroom w/ Wall Closets & Attached Full Bath (1st Floor)

Beautiful Hardwood, Tile & Carpet

W/D in Garage

Beautiful Craftsmanship in Details - Beams, Moldings, Stone & Designer Paint

Must See to Appreciate!

Gardener Pd

Nonsmoking Only

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS - SHOWN ONLY AFTER 5/1/20



(RLNE5694803)