216 31st St.

Amenities
Charming & Airy 4BR3BA, Walk-Street Home, w/ Great Fenced Patio w/ Deck, Balcony, 2-Car Garage & Ocean Views Just 200 Yards to Beach! - Approx. 2000 Sq Ft
2-Car Garage + Driveway
Balcony (off 2nd & 3rd Room)
Bright & Charming Living Room w/ Fireplace, Dining Area & Large Windows w/ Built-In Bench Seating
Bright, Remodeled Kitchen w/ Microwave, Refrigerator & Stainless Steel Stove & D/W
Huge Master w/ Fireplace, Vaulted Wood-Beam Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Large Bath & Attached Large, Private Office/Den
Bright 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Built- Ins & Wall Closets (Top-Floor)
Spacious 4th Bedroom w/ Wall Closets & Attached Full Bath (1st Floor)
Beautiful Hardwood, Tile & Carpet
W/D in Garage
Beautiful Craftsmanship in Details - Beams, Moldings, Stone & Designer Paint
Must See to Appreciate!
Gardener Pd
Nonsmoking Only
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS - SHOWN ONLY AFTER 5/1/20
(RLNE5694803)