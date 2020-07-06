All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 212 The Strand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
212 The Strand
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

212 The Strand

212 The Strand · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

212 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
game room
on-site laundry
media room
new construction
wine room
NEW construction in prime beachfront location -FOR LEASE with option to Purchase! Another fabulous build by developer, Demetrius Doukoullos of Acropolis/Delphi Properties. Architecture by Tomaro Design Group. Stunning new Contemporary tri-level home on Hermosa Beach Strand. Gorgeous property with high-end, designer finishes with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and approximately 4,403 SF of luxury living space. Entry level features open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, dining room and Great Room with fireplace (marble tile hearth). Bi-folding doors in Great Room open completely for indoor/outdoor living, expanding to large patio with fire pit -- great place to entertain with amazing ocean views. Kitchen includes stone slab island and stone slab counter with backsplash, walk-in pantry, and warming drawer below oven. Powder room adjacent to formal dining room and office/bedroom with bath. Top level features 3 bedroom suites, a laundry room and a spacious Master suite with sitting area, fireplace, walk-in closets, master bath with dual sinks, free-standing tub, and steam shower. Two additional bedrooms with bathrooms complete the top level. The basement level features a game room, state-of-the-art home theater with movie projector in ceiling, wine room and bar, and guest bedroom with bath. Other features include French doors, skylights, double-glazed windows, built-in cabinets and shelves, stone tile in showers, tankless water heater, A/C and elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 The Strand have any available units?
212 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 The Strand have?
Some of 212 The Strand's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
212 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 212 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 212 The Strand offer parking?
No, 212 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 212 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 The Strand have a pool?
No, 212 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 212 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 212 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 212 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 The Strand has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles