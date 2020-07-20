2010 Bayview Drive

Amenities

This classic Craftsman Beach Home runs street to alley and is located in the most highly sought after locations in Hermosa Beach. This is a warm and inviting home that was extensively remodeled in 2009. Hardwood floors run throughout, marble counters, and stainless appliances including Meile dishwasher and 6 burner Viking gas range... meticulously designed with no expense spared. Formal living and dining room with built-in vintage buffet and bookcases, french doors, glass knobs, crown molding, and coved ceilings... no detail was overturned. The ocean-view master suite offers a walk-in closet, large marble shower & jetted tub wet room. Other luxurious mentionables include an entertaining outdoor living area, outdoor hot/cold shower, and a large 2 car garage. Just 2 stop signs to the sand, and a fun walk to downtown, shops, and restaurants. This is the life... this is Hermosa! Come and see the original, non-cookie cutter beach home you've been seeking!