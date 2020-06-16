1600 Ardmore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bike storage sauna

Welcome to the heart of beautiful Hermosa Beach, where you can walk to the beach/HB Pier, downtown shops and restaurants. You can run to the chip “running trail” AND skip to get your weekly groceries and daily workout. If location and the Hermosa life style is not reason enough to want to live in this beautiful condo, just wait…there’s more. You will be absolutely amazed at the features of this updated retreat, where you can enjoy an open layout and ocean breezes through your double paned patio doors while cooking in your fully remodeled gourmet kitchen. With an expansive center island, Viking Professional grade appliances, multitudes of cabinets and extra storage space, you will never find again (in a condo)! You will enjoy the privacy of the “suite” layout that is very accommodating. The private and gated community includes swimming pool, sauna, workout room, showers, bike storage for your Strand cruisers and great gathering space in the center quad. This unit has an excellent location in the quiet north side of the community and is located near the assigned tandem parking spaces, laundry, and elevator. With a Walkability Score of 92…You must come see to fully appreciate this beautiful area and home!Please practice all CDC Best Practices when showing property.