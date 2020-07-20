Rent Calculator
1221 10TH Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM
1221 10TH Street
1221 10th Street
·
No Longer Available
1221 10th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1221 10TH Street have any available units?
1221 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hermosa Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hermosa Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1221 10TH Street have?
Some of 1221 10TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1221 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1221 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1221 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach
.
Does 1221 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1221 10TH Street offers parking.
Does 1221 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 10TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 1221 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1221 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1221 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.
